New details of the fatal crash that killed Jake McLean and injured Yazmin Oukhellou have been released.

The on-off couple were driving in Bodrum, Turkey in the early hours of Sunday morning when their car crashed over a hill.

Jake, who was driving the car, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, while Yazmin was left with serious injuries to one of her arms.

Despite her injuries, the TOWIE star managed to climb up the steep bank the car flew down, and stopped a passing motorist for help.

An official from Turkish Prosecutors Office in Bodrum, who cannot be named under Turkish law, has since shared new details of the crash.

They told MailOnline: “Yazmin’s arm was bleeding and she somehow managed to get to the road.”

“A passing car stopped, and the driver helped her with her injury and called emergency services.”

“Jake died at the scene despite the attempts of paramedics to save him,” they explained.

“Ambulance, police and fire fighters were there very quickly but this was a very bad smash and most of the damage to the car was caused to the driver’s side.”

The official said the car hurtled around 70 feet over a bend in the road, and landed in a ravine almost 30 feet below.

“Jake Robert McLean was speeding. When he was turning, he went over the edge. On the turn he did not break, that’s why he flew off,” they continued.

The official added that Yazmin “is lucky to be alive”.

Yazmin is currently being treated at the Acibadem Hospital in Bodrum, where she has undergone surgery.

In a statement, the 28-year-old’s representative said: “Yazmin is stable and recovering in hospital after surgery. Yazmin and her family have requested privacy at this time.”

It’s understood Yazmin’s mother has flown to Turkey to be with her daughter in hospital.

Yazmin and Jake had been dating on and off since May 2021, after the TOWIE star split from her co-star James Lock.

Prior to his relationship with Yazmin, Jake famously dated former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger between 2012 – 2016.

Lauren broke her silence on the crash on Monday by posting a tribute to her ex on Instagram.

The 35-year-old wrote: “RIP Jake. I have no words right now. My thoughts are with your family and friends.”