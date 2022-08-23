Lauren Goodger rushes daughter Larose to the doctor after being hit by a ‘really bad’ mystery illness

Lauren Goodger has rushed her one-year-old daughter Larose to the doctor after she was hit by a “really bad” mystery illness.

The former TOWIE star announced that she had been struck down with the same illness as Larose.

She admitted she’s unsure what the mystery illness is, after previously thinking it was either chicken pox or hand, foot and mouth disease.

Lauren shared the news via her Instagram story on Tuesday morning.

She wrote: “Larose picked up something last week and I thought it was chicken pox, and then hand, foot, and mouth disease.”

“I also have whatever she has. Really bad now. It’s been a week and we both are so under the weather.”

“I’ve kept us dosed up but I think we need a doctor now. I feel worse this morning than I have all week. #ReallyCouldDoWithoutThis”

Lauren has had a tragedy-ridden past couple of months.

Her baby daughter Lorena tragically passed away after being born with her umbilical cord wrapped around her throat.

Her ex-boyfriend Jake McLean also tragically passed away last month following a horrific car crash in Turkey.

Earlier this month, Lauren was taken to the hospital following an incident which occurred after baby Lorena’s funeral, which left her with a broken eye socket.

Her boyfriend Charles Drury, 25, was arrested on suspicion of assault but was later released on bail.

Taking to Instagram last week to break her silence on her recent tragedies, Lauren wrote: “Just want to say thank you to everyone for all the love & support in this horrendous terrible whirlwind in my life the last few weeks! I do read your messages thank you.”

“During this traumatic time I’ve lost but I’ve also gained some values in this awful heartbroken time… Some new friends and becomes closer to my current ones & some family… It really has shown me who is meant to be in my life and I love each and everyone of you thank you…”

“I only have a few and that’s all I need and it’s taught me some life long lessons how ever hard it’s been… I asked Lorena when I had her at home the night before her funeral ‘Please guide me, please let my life lead the path it’s meant to be & give me strength & courage.’”

Lauren, who also shares one-year-old daughter Larose with Charles, continued: “And a lot changed instantly and I trust her, she is making my new path. Thank you Lorena, I love you and I know you’re always with me always and I know you’ve cleared out and made way for what’s meant to be.”

“I don’t know why I have no answers, but I have to trust the process. I’ll never ever get over it but I’m learning and Larose is my rock, she has kept me going mentally and physically. I love you so much my special girl.”