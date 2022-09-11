Laura Whitmore hits back at criticism of her Love Island hosting – after quitting the show

Laura Whitmore has hit back at criticism of her Love Island hosting, after quitting the show.

The Irish presenter started hosting the ITV dating show in 2020, taking over from the late Caroline Flack.

But last month, the Bray native announced that she would not be returning to the role next year, when the show returns for TWO new seasons.

According to The Sun, the 37-year-old only appeared on-screen for 23 minutes and 40 seconds during the last season of the show.

In a new interview with The Independent, Laura hit back at criticism of her lack of air time.

Speaking about her decision to quit the show, she said: “I just felt like there was only so much that you can do in a show like that.”

“And also the frustration, I guess, when someone’s like, ‘Oh, you do 10 minutes on a show’ and I’m like, ‘Do you have any idea how many hours that takes?!’”

Laura added: “I feel like this year might be one of the best years of all time. I don’t know if it can get better than that!”

“I think now with twice a year, it kind of will take up your whole life. Your whole life to watch it. Can you imagine working on it!”

The mum-of-one also addressed some of the complaints she received while hosting the show, revealing: “I got a complaint because I’m so selfish, I make the whole show about me because I walk so slow. Someone actually wrote in! I walk normal pace. They slow it down!”

“It’s an entertainment show. So I think if you’re using Love Island as being exactly what real life is, then you’re in trouble.”

In an interview with ES magazine earlier this month, Laura revealed the real reason she decided to quit Love Island.

She admitted: “Love Island is a show that I love to watch, and I always want to work on shows that I enjoy. But there’s nothing more that I can do with it. There are parameters.”

“When you work on the show, you can’t really talk about certain things. But I’m really proud of what I did, and proud to leave on what I think has been a brilliant series, with great winners.”