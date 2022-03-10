Lateysha Grace reveals she’s been discharged from hospital while her newborn daughter remains in intensive care

Lateysha Grace has revealed she’s been discharged from hospital, but her newborn daughter Layke remains in intensive care.

The Valleys star gave birth to her second child on March 6, six weeks before her due date.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram earlier today to share an update with her followers, revealing she had to leave her daughter Layke in hospital.

Alongside photos of her baby girl, Lateysha wrote: “My little Angel 🤍”.

“Yesterday was so hard for me I finally got discharged from the hospital after being there for two weeks , although I was relieved I was so sad leaving there because I felt like I was leaving my baby.”

“Giving birth and walking out without your baby is honestly the most heartbreaking thing. I can’t wait to bring her home 🤍🙏🏽🦋”.

Famous friends of Lateysha were quick to send their love, with Love Island star Paige Turley commenting: “She is gorgeous 👶🏼 sending lots of love ❤️❤️❤️”.

Ex on the Beach star Helen Briggs commented: “Sending all my love Lateysha❤️❤️❤️ she’s beautiful🌸💗”

Lateysha gave birth to Layke just days after she was rushed to hospital with preeclampsia – a pregnancy complication.