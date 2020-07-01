Lady Colin Campbell accuses Phillip Schofield of ‘shoving her’

The pair recently got into a heated argument on ITV's This Morning

Lady Colin Campbell has accused Phillip Schofield of ‘shoving her’ at an awards show.

Last week, the 58-year-old presenter clashed with the I’m A Celeb star during a heated discussion about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – while she was promoting her new book about the royal couple.

Following her appearance on the show, Lady Colin has claimed that Phillip once tried to knock her over while they attended an awards event a few years ago.

Speaking to the Mirror, she said: “I was in a walkway, and Philip Schofield bounced into me, shoved me, trying to knock me down, obviously so I would look ridiculous or think I was drunk or some such thing.”

“I said to him ‘excuse me!’ but I didn’t know who it was until he’d walked past.”

The 70-year-old’s son Dima Ziadie recently made a similar accusation against the father-of-two.

Taking to Twitter, Dima claimed: “I personally remember when you tried to shove my mother at the ITV awards. You hate authoritative women!”

“You read a teleprompter your whole life, hide in a closet and you want to define the truth? For your own mental health… you are delusional. @Schofe.”

I personally remember when you tried to shove my mother at the ITV awards. You hate authoritative women!

You read a teleprompter your whole life, hide in a closet and you want to define the truth?

For your own mental health… you are delusional. @Schofe https://t.co/e2eUM7dGzL — Dima Ziadie (@dimaziadie) June 23, 2020

It is believed that the event could have been the 2016 National Television Awards, which the pair both attended.

