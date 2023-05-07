King Charles III’s Coronation concert: Star pulls out at the last minute due to illness

Zoe Ball has revealed she will no longer be attending King Charles III’s Coronation concert, after falling ill.

The BBC Radio 2 presenter was due to attend the star-studded gig at Windsor Castle this evening.

She tweeted on Sunday morning: “absolutely gutted… the sickness bug has got me. was meant to be heading to Windsor Castle for the #coronationconcert on @BBCRadio2 later.”

absolutely gutted… the sickness bug has got me 🤢 was meant to be heading to Windsor Castle for the #coronationconcert on @BBCRadio2 later 😞@radioleary and @scott_mills have got you covered 📻 i’m heading back to bed 👑♥️ — Zoe Ball (@ZoeTheBall) May 7, 2023

Zoe revealed Dermot O’Leary and Scott Mills will be covering the gig in her absence, before telling her followers: “I’m heading back to bed.”

Katy Perry, Take That, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Zak Abel and Alexis Ffrench will all perform at tonight’s Coronation concert.

20,000 members of the public and invited guests are expected to attend the gig, which will be broadcast across BBC television and radio stations.