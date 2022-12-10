Kerry Katona ‘signs up’ for brand new reality show

Kerry Katona has reportedly signed up for E4’s brand new reality show The Big Celebrity Detox.

According to The Sun, the new series will see a host of famous faces tackle wacky wellness trends.

The show is reportedly set to air in early 2023.

An insider told the publication: “Kerry is always TV gold so bosses were desperate to sign her up for this show.”

“She’s always up for off-the-wall things and is hilarious to watch, so they know she’ll have viewers in stitches.”

“Viewers will see Kerry working through some painful trauma she has been through in her life in recent years. Kerry is quite a spiritual person, so the experience is very cathartic and emotional for her.”

The news comes months after it was reported that Megan Barton-Hanson had pulled out of the show just days into filming.

An insider told the publication at the time: “Megan realised very quickly into filming that the show was a bit too much for her.”

“The ‘treatments’ are really full-on and quite radical, and she just felt like she had bitten off more than she could chew.”

“It wasn’t the show’s fault, they were upfront about what she was signing up for, but Megan didn’t really appreciate the reality of how intense it all would be until she got on set.”

“Producers were gutted and tried to persuade her to stay, but she just couldn’t stomach it,” the insider continued.

Megan shot to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island and placed fourth with her then-beau Wes Nelson.

Love Island 2021 star Toby Aromolaran also signed up to take part in the new E4 show.

The footballer is newly single after splitting from Chloe Burrows.

A source told the outlet of the show: “Forget mindful yoga and lazy mornings in the sauna, in this series the celebs will be having treatments only the brave would pay to try.”

“There is even talk of bee-sting acupuncture — where the celebs will be stung – drinking urine and using bloodsucking leeches to stimulate the skin.”

“Naturally all the procedures do have some benefits and they are casting eight open-minded stars who are prepared to go on a journey.”

“There will be experts on hand who will be guiding the celebs throughout the experience.”