Kerry Katona reveals she’s tested positive for Covid-19: ‘This is not how I wanted to spend Christmas’

Kerry Katona has revealed she’s tested positive for Covid-19.

The former Atomic Kitten star took to her Instagram Stories to share the news, revealing her 13-year-old son Max has also tested positive for the virus.

She wrote: “So my PCR came back inconclusive so I did another lateral flow test. Both me and Max have tested positive! Heidi and DJ negative! Also my mum has tested positive too!”

“Really not sure how to deal with this! DJ is crying because she can’t come near me!” she added.

“I’m not sure how this is all gonna work with everyone in the house, trying to look after everybody and the dogs. I feel like s**t.”

The 41-year-old said she was glad she trusted her “gut instinct” to pull out of a pantomime performance, where she’s currently playing the role of Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at Oldham’s Queen Elizabeth Hall.

She explained: “Something said to me not to go to panto and I’m so glad I didn’t go because I would have given everybody else Covid and ruined their Christmas as well.”

“So I’m glad I didn’t go, but I’m gutted. This is not how I wanted to spend Christmas, the same as thousands of other people.”

Kerry’s daughter Molly and fiancé Ryan Mahoney also tested positive for coronavirus.