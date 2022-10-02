Kerry Katona reveals she suffered a miscarriage after secret pregnancy in 2017

Kerry Katona has revealed she suffered a miscarriage after a secret pregnancy in 2017.

In an excerpt from her new memoir Whole Again, published by The Sun, the Atomic Kitten star revealed she became pregnant during a relationship with a struggling actor just weeks after her split from ex-husband George Kay.

The 42-year-old admitted she initially planned to have an abortion, but had a change of heart and decided to see the pregnancy through.

Sadly, Kerry lost her baby girl while performing in India.

She wrote: “I remember feeling the blood running down the inside of my thighs as I belted out Atomic Kitten hits. I was taken to hospital again, in this foreign country, where I was told the foetus was still in me and she still had a very, very faint heartbeat.”

“There was nothing the doctors could do. I stayed in hospital for a couple of days until eventually there was no heartbeat anymore. The doctor said that the dead foetus could stay in the womb for up to three months before it would fall out naturally.”

“I was on the verge of miscarrying, as that child had not survived, but I suppose technically in the end I did have a termination, as she was removed from my body by a kind doctor.”

“Now remember, at this point I was a mum of five, my babies were – and still are – absolutely everything to me and it went against every single maternal instinct I had, but I knew this child was not meant to be.”

Kerry admitted: “Even now, I can’t bring myself to refer to her as my daughter. It’s not me being heartless, it’s just my truth. A bleak, sad chapter in my life.”

The former I’m A Celeb star shares her two eldest daughters Molly, 21, and Lilly-Sue, 19 with her ex-husband Brian McFadden.

The singer also shares Heidi, 15, and son Max, 14, with her ex Mark Croft. Kerry also welcomed her youngest daughter Dylan-Jorge, 8, with her late husband George Kay.

If you are looking for support or information regarding pregnancy loss, you can contact the Miscarriage Association of Ireland at www.miscarriage.ie.