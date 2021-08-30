Kerry Katona reaches out to Katie Price after alleged attack

"The thought of anyone laying a hand on her makes me so sad..."

Kerry Katona has reached out to her friend Katie Price, after she was allegedly attacked in her home.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault, theft and coercive and controlling behaviour after an incident in Katie’s Essex home last week.

The former glamour model was taken to hospital and treated for facial injuries, and her engagement ring, which was given to her by her fiancé Carl Woods, was reportedly stolen.

Kerry opened up about the incident in her column for OK! magazine, writing: “What happened to Katie Price is devastating and I want to send her lots of love.”

“The thought of anyone laying a hand on her – whether it’s a man or woman – makes me so sad.”

“Katie has always been there for me when I’ve been in a difficult situation and she knows I’m here for her now, and I’ve reached out to her. Everyone is rallying around her and supporting her,” the former Atomic Kitten star added.

Kerry and Katie have been on-again off-again friends for about fifteen years.

They met on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here back in 2004, and grew close shortly afterwards.

The suspect in Katie’s alleged attack has been bailed until September 20.

Speaking about the attack, Katie told The Sun: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated.”

“I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened. I ran away after being punched — I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured.”

“The fight was unprovoked — I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened. I can’t say any more,” she added.