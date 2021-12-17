Kerry Katona left distraught after car is stolen with her children’s Christmas presents inside

Kerry Katona has revealed her car was stolen with her children’s Christmas presents inside.

The TV personality was out shopping with two of her children on Thursday when she witnessed her blue Range Rover being stolen from a car park.

Taking to Instagram, Kerry shared a photo of her car alongside the caption: “PLEASE SHARE!! Oldham Area / Taken from Elk Mill Shopping Park. BLUE SUV RANGE ROVER REG: KA17 ONA PLEASE CALL POLICE IF YOU SEE IT.”

From inside the shopping centre, a distraught Kerry shared what happened on her Instagram Story.

Through tears, the mother-of-five said: “My car has been stolen I’m in Oldham, I’m with Heidi and my daughter DJ. Two blokes have stolen my car. It’s a private reg with Katona.”

“If anyone sees it please phone the police, it’s got all Christmas presents in the back. It’s got a Louis Vuitton bag in the back, it’s got iPads in the back. So, if anybody finds it, please, please, ring the police.”

A furious Kerry continued: “Absolute b****rds who have done it, we come to do some shopping with the kids.”

“We rang the police, I’m stranded. the lovely people in the shop are being so nice. It’s a private reg with Katona, and it’s blue. Did you see me run after him? I just chased him.”

“So, if anybody finds it or sees it, everyone knows my car. It’s an SVR, it’s blue with a reg plate of KA17ONA.”

“It’s got Christmas presents in the back. it’s just a car at the end of the day but I’m really angry. Please, everybody, look out for it,” she added.

Sharing a second video with fans, the “shook up” Atomic Kitten star assured fans her and the children were safe.

She said: “Just letting you know, me and the girls are absolutely fine.”

“They have CCTV footage of it happening, I’ve been told that they were eyeing my car up on Sunday outside the hotel where I’m staying.”

“I’ve been completed and utterly targeted, I feel absolutely violated! I just want to go home!”