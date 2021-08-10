A group of boys have been tormenting the 14-year-old

Kerry Katona forced to remove her daughter from school after bullying

Kerry Katona has removed her daughter Heidi from her current school due to bullying.

The former Atomic Kitten star revealed her 14-year-old daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband Mark Croft, was being bullied by a group of boys.

In her OK! exclusive column, Kerry wrote: “[Heidi] got loads more s**t at school from some horrible boys. I’ve decided I’m definitely taking her out of that school.”

“Your schooldays are so important and it’s about investing in your future.”

The mother-of-five said she had been spending some quality time with her daughter amid the ongoing bullying, and the pair recently got their nails done together.

In last week’s installment of her column, Kerry said Heidi had been left in tears due to bullying from a group of boys.

She wrote: “She’s made some good friends but some of the boys have been horrible to her.”

“They were teasing her about me and saying some really crude things just because I’m in the public eye,” she revealed.

“She came home in tears. It’s disgusting. It’s hard enough moving away, never mind having to deal with that.”

In this week’s column, Kerry also revealed the her daughter Lilly, who she shares with her ex-husband Brian McFadden, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 40-year-old said: “She’s not feeling very well at all, bless her. Hopefully she’ll be on the mend soon.”