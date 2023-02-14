Kelsey Parker pens heartbreaking tribute to late husband Tom on Valentine’s Day

Kelsey Parker has penned a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband Tom on Valentine’s Day.

The Wanted star sadly passed away on March 30 last year aged 33, after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

The singer had been married to his longtime love Kelsey since 2018, and the couple shared two young children – Aurelia, 3, and Bodhi, 2.

Kelsey took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to pay tribute to Tom on her first Valentine’s Day since his passing.

She wrote: “This time last year I was full of hope. We were in Spain where Tom was in daily therapy and he was the strongest and healthiest he’d been in a long time. I was lucky enough to spend Valentine’s and another 3 weeks just me and Tom.”

“I never could have known how precious that time was or imagined the pain that was ahead of me and now, a year later, I’m facing the anniversary of a whole year without you Tom.”

“I’ve been wondering if and what I should post for Valentine’s Day and my friend asked me what do I want to post and how do I feel? Everything I replied.”

“I’m angry, sad, lonely, wishing more than anything that none of this happened to us. But it did and I’m grateful for the years we had, the love we shared and the babies we made. I’m so grateful for them. They bring me joy every single day.”

Kelsey continued: “So this Valentines I guess my message is that if you’re lucky enough to spend it with someone you love, cherish it. Soak it up. Reflect on the importance of your relationship, the love you feel for each other and remember to honour it. You are blessed. We’re all here to love and to be loved.”

“If you’re on your own, remember you’re not on your own. Valentines is a day to celebrate love so celebrate all the love in your world, whether it’s romantic or not. I couldn’t feel any more loved by everyone on here who has followed, supported, liked, commented, sent me DM’s when I’ve needed them most. My family, my friends, my village – everyone who has got us through the last year.”

“That anniversary is coming and it’s one of the hardest times right now but today I’m going to remember how loved I felt for the last 13 valentines with Tom. The years he went all out, the years we spent a part but so in love and I’m just going to remember how lucky I was.”

“I love you Tom. Thank you for the best years of my life,” she concluded the post.