Kelsey Parker pens heartbreaking tribute to late husband Tom as she celebrates first birthday without him

Kelsey Parker has penned a heartbreaking tribute to her late husband Tom as she celebrated her first birthday without him.

The Wanted star sadly passed away on March 30 last year aged 33, after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

The singer had been married to his longtime love Kelsey since 2018, and the couple shared two young children – Aurelia, 3, and Bodhi, 2.

Kelsey took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartbreaking tribute to Tom on her first birthday since his passing.

The mum-of-two penned: “A year ago Tom was about to go on tour for the final time (not that we knew that).”

“I was filled with hope but also knew the tour would be gruelling; it was something he needed to do and for him I’m so happy he got to do it one more time.”

Kelsey continued: “I didn’t think then that I’d be facing my first birthday without him. Another first.”

“We’re almost done with firsts but I’m not sure that’s going to make any difference.”

“This isn’t what we planned or hoped for but its where we are and we’re going with it, enjoying all we can and living the life we have. ❤️”