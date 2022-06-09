Kelly Brook set to marry her Italian boyfriend Jeremy Parisi after ‘secret marriage proposal’

Kelly Brook is reportedly set to marry her Italian boyfriend Jeremy Parisi, after he secretly proposed.

The 42-year-old has been dating the 37-year-old model since 2015, and the couple are now planning to wed in Italy.

A source told The Sun: “Kelly and Jeremy are getting married this summer in Italy. They kept it quiet for as long as they could but they’re happy and can’t wait to make it official.”

“They flew out to Italy this week to try and settle on the perfect location, but it’s going to be a low-key wedding — very romantic and just with closest family and friends.”

According to the outlet, the couple are looking at wedding venues in Rome, Tuscany and Lake Como.

The insider added: “Whichever they choose, Kelly is the happiest she has ever been.”

“Meeting Jeremy and now planning their wedding together has been like a dream come true for her.”

Kelly and Jeremy are yet to confirm their engagement, but the Heart FM radio DJ has been spotted wearing a huge diamond on her ring finger in recent weeks.

The 42-year-old was previously engaged to rugby player Thom Evans, Gladiator David McIntosh, and actors Jason Statham and Billy Zane.

Kelly also had a high-profile romance with rugby player Danny Cipriani between 2008 and 2010.