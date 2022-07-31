Kelly Brook marries Italian beau Jeremy Parisi in stunning ceremony

Kelly Brook is married.

The 42-year-old and Jeremy Parisi tied the knot within the walls of 19th century villa Torre di Cicero in Civitavecchia, Italy.

The model stunned in an ivory white bridal gown with sheer lace detail for her special day.

Kelly has been dating the 37-year-old model since 2015 and despite never confirming their engagement, she was spotted wearing a huge diamond on her ring finger over the past few weeks weeks.

The 42-year-old was previously engaged to rugby player Thom Evans, Gladiator David McIntosh, and actors Jason Statham and Billy Zane.

Kelly also had a high-profile romance with rugby player Danny Cipriani between 2008 and 2010.