Katie Price’s ex Kieran Hayler welcomes first child with fiancée Michelle Penticost

Kieran Hayler and his fiancée Michelle Penticost have welcomed their first child together.

The couple have become parents to a baby boy, and told OK! magazine: “We are so in love.”

“So happy our baby boy has arrived safe and sound,” they continued. “Mum is recovering well and baby is perfect.”

Michelle is already mum to a son named Valentino from a previous relationship.

Meanwhile, Kieran shares son Jett, 7, and daughter Bunny, 6, with his ex-wife Katie Price.

The former couple officially finalised their divorce last month, three years after their break up.

Following his split from Katie, Kieran met Michelle through their childrens’ school, and later popped the question in March 2020.

