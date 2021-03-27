Kate Middleton sends ‘deeply personal’ letter to Sarah Everard’s family

The 33-year-old was found dead earlier this month after she went missing in London

Kate Middleton has reportedly sent a “deeply personal” letter to Sarah Everard’s family.

The 33-year-old was found dead earlier this month, after she went missing in Clapham, South London.

Sarah vanished while walking home from her friend’s house at around 9pm on March 3, and Met Police officer Wayne Couzens has since been charged with her kidnap and murder.

According to the Mirror, Sarah’s family received a touching letter from the Duchess of Cambridge following her death.

A source said: “Kate’s letter was deeply personal and heartfelt, she expressed her absolute sadness at what Sarah’s family and loved ones are going through.”

“She said she knows that no words can change what happened but that she wanted to let them know that they and Sarah are in her thoughts.”

“This was a private matter to her and she wanted to show unity with everyone else who shares these feelings.”

A source close to the victim’s family said they were “extremely touched” by Kate’s letter.

The news comes after the Duchess visited a memorial dedicated to Sarah in Clapham, where she laid a bunch of daffodils.

The Duchess of Cambridge paid her respects to Sarah Everard yesterday at the Clapham Common memorial for the 33-year-old. Kate Middleton was spotted visiting the park on Saturday afternoon unannounced to observe the flowers laid at the site. Read more: https://t.co/FVF5XJYsLM pic.twitter.com/aIv4oybNTU — LBC (@LBC) March 14, 2021