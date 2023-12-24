Kate Garraway to spend Christmas in hospital following husband Derek Draper’s heart attack

Kate Garraway is reportedly set to spend Christmas in hospital at the bedside of her husband Derek Draper.

Her husband recently suffered a heart attack and has been “fighting for his life” in hospital ever since.

The former lobbyist has had numerous health problems since he contractied Covid-19 back in March 2020, and spent over a year in ICU as he suffered long-term damage to his organs.

Katie plans to stay by her husband’s side throughout the festive period, with a source telling The Sun: “It’s been a heartbreaking time for Kate and, of course, poor Derek.”

“Sadly, his condition remains much the same.”

“The children are aware of the situation and have been by their dad’s bedside as much as possible.”

The insider continued: “The whole family is rallying around and trying to stay strong for one another.”

“At Christmas time, this is especially devastating.”

The Good Morning Britain presenter has recently taken an indefinite leave of absence from hosting, in order to be by her husband’s side.

A previous source told the publication: “Everyone is praying for a miracle.”

“Derek suffered a massive heart attack earlier this week which has left him fighting for his life all over again.”

“It was sudden and a shock as he had been doing so well and was in great spirits, looking forward to Christmas at home with the family.”

The insider continued: “This setback has been a huge blow for his family and all the people caring for him.”

“Kate is by his side 24 hours a day and is willing him on to win this latest battle for his life.”

“Derek has fought so many times, and always, against all odds, come out the other side.”

The 56-year-old was released from hospital in April last year, and was receiving round-the-clock care at home.

He was later readmitted to hospital back in October 2022 as he battled “life-threatening” sepsis.

Kate married Derek back in 2005, and the couple share two children – Darcey, 16, and Billy, 12.