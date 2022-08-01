Kate Garraway shares update on husband Derek’s health after he took a ‘frightening turn for the worse’

Kate Garraway has shared an update on her husband Derek’s health, after he took a “frightening turn for the worse”.

The presenter had taken some time away from Good Morning Britain to take care of her husband, after he returned to hospital amid his health battle.

The 55-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday night to update her followers on Derek’s condition, after he spent the past few weeks “fighting for his life”.

She wrote: “Thank you so so much for all your messages of support – they really do mean the world to me & the whole family.”

“I have taken some time off @gmb @smoothradio & @garrawaysgoodatuff in the last 3 weeks as Derek’s health took an unexpected & frightening turn for the worse that landed him back in intensive care & fighting for his life – again .”

“Thanks to the amazing NHS teams & his own extraordinary life force & spirit Derek -please 🙏 god – is back on the right side of it now.”

Kate returned to work on Good Morning Britain on Monday morning, where she explained her husband’s recent hospitalisation was as a result of “life-threatening” sepsis.

Derek was hospitalised in March 2020 after contracting Covid-19, and spent over a year in ICU as he suffered long-term damage to his organs.

The 54-year-old was released from hospital in April last year and had been receiving around-the-clock care at home, but returned to the hospital last month after taking a turn.