Kate Garraway given hope by fan whose husband recovered from COVID-19 after weeks in ICU

The TV presenter's husband has been battling COVID-19 since the end of March

Kate Garraway given hope by fan whose husband recovered from COVID-19 after...

Kate Garraway has been given hope by a fan whose husband recovered from COVID-19, after spending several weeks in intensive care.

The Good Morning Britain star’s husband Derek has been battling the coronavirus since the end of March, and is currently in a coma.

Kate has been updating fans on Derek’s condition every week, but unfortunately he is still seriously ill in ICU.

The 53-year-old is naturally very worried about her husband, but she was offered a glimmer of hope on Friday when a fan shared her own family’s experience with Covid-19.

Commenting on Kate’s Instagram page, the woman wrote: “Keep the faith Kate. We have my husband back after a 7 week fight in ITU miracles do happen.”

Kate then replied: “So happy to hear that – much love.”

Kate and Derek tied the knot back in 2005, and share two children together – 14-year-old Darcey, and 11-year-old William.



