Olivia Attwood says ‘f*** you’ to online trolls after receiving nasty messages on social media

Olivia Attwood says ‘f*** you’ to online trolls after receiving nasty messages...

Olivia Attwood has said “f*** you” to online trolls, after she received some nasty messages on social media.

The former Love Island star was left fuming after she was criticised for saying she was “proud to be British” on VE Day.

The TOWIE star posted a video of her watching World War II footage on Friday, to commemorate 75 years since the battle ended.

Responding to critics on her Instagram Story this morning, Olivia said: “So, so weird this morning a couple of random negative DMs about me posting that I’m proud to be British.”

“Like some of the words I don’t even know what they were trying to say.”

“So apparently we are not even allowed to be patriotic anymore, honestly, world’s gone mad. Well I do what I want so…”

Olivia then stuck her middle finger up at the camera, and said: “F*** you and your mum!”

