Kai and Sanam head out on their first date on tonight’s Love Island

Kai and Sanam will head out on their first date on tonight’s Love Island.

The PE teacher decided to recouple with the social worker after growing close to her in Casa Amor, and the pair have been going from strength to strength ever since.

Tonight, the pair receive a text that reads: “Kai and Sanam, It’s time for your first date. Please get ready to leave The Villa #Watersports #KayakForTwo.”

As Sanam gets ready she says: “I’m excited but nervous.”

Arriving to find a kayak for two, they take to the water and Kai says: “Since you’ve come in here you’ve completely changed my perspective. It’s just effortless, with you I’m just really happy. I hope it continues because you’re the full package.”

Sanam says: ‘“I literally love our chats so much, we have so much to talk about.”

Watch their date on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

