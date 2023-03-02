Kai and Sanam discuss ‘the L word’ in Love Island preview

It’s a new day in the Love Island villa.

Having decided to make their relationship exclusive at the Beach Club last night, Kai makes Sanam breakfast in the garden.

As he serves it up, Sanam says: “This is so cute, thank you.”

Kai replies: “You’ve got to tell me that you love me.”

Sanam laughs as she tells him: “That’s not coming out of my mouth anytime soon”, and Kai asks: “Why?”

Sanam says: “You want the L word?” and Kai responds: “Yeah, go on.”

Sanam goes on to say: “I really, really, like you.”

As the conversation continues, Sanam explains: “That word is a big word, I feel like I can’t say it first unless I know that they have the same feelings.”

Talk soon turns to them being exclusive, as Kai tells Sanam: “It is still early but I know we are on the right path like I said yesterday and I know everything is going to be amazing between us.”

“I’m buzzing to experience everything with you for the rest of our journey here and on the outside.”

Now exclusive, what will be the next step for Kai and Sanam?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter. Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order. SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.