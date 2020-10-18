Julie Walters admits she won’t act again ‘unless it’s another Mamma Mia’ movie

Julie Walters has admitted she won’t act again “unless it’s another Mamma Mia” movie.

The actress played Rosie Mulligan in the hit film, one of Donna Sheridan’s best friends and a member of the iconic Donna and the Dynamos.

The 70-year-old was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2018 during filming of The Secret Garden, and admitted that she believed the stress of acting caused the cancer.

After beating the illness, she told The Times: “After the operation I thought ‘I don’t want to work again,'” before adding, “Unless it’s another Mamma Mia.”

“The oncologist said to me, ‘What do you think has caused the cancer?’

“And the first thing that came to my mind was acting,” Julie confessed.

“Acting caused it, because of the way I approach it — I have to be totally in it. It’s very stressful. You’re being judged. It’s a stressful job and I don’t sleep when I’m working. It’s not good for me.”

“I had a weird reaction to it. Part of me was going: Oh my God, I’ve got cancer, and it’s all systems go to have it treated.

“But there was also an element of going: I don’t have to do any more work. I can actually get off this treadmill.

“Once you get something like cancer, something has to change. Otherwise, you’re just going to get it again,” she added.