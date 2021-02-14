Joss Stone tells Joe Swash to apologise to Stacey Solomon after The Masked Singer reveal

Joe was convinced his wife-to-be was behind the Sausage costume

Joss Stone has told Joe Swash to apologise to Stacey Solomon after he accused her of lying about being on The Masked Singer.

Viewers were convinced Stacey was the mystery singer behind the Sausage costume, but the former X Factor contestant insisted it was not her.

The 31-year-old told her Instagram followers that she was getting the silent treatment from Joe as a result of her “dishonesty” about being the masked singer.

The Sausage was crowned the winner during Saturday night’s highly anticipated final, and was finally unmasked and unveiled as English singer Joss Stone.

Taking to her Instagram Stories after the result aired, the new mum insisted Joe owed his wife-to-be an apology.

She said: “I wanted to make a quick message for Joe… What’s his last name? Joe Swash. I believe you have some apologising to do to Stacey, so get to it. Get those flowers!”

Resharing Joss’ story, Stacey wrote: “Congratulations darling. You were so amazing. And all while growing a human. What a legend. Love you.”

Prior to the final, Stacey shared her excitement at proving to Joe that she was not Sausage, saying: “I honestly can’t wait for this to be over tonight.”

Joe replied: “If you are the Sausage tonight, not only will I have the hump, but my mum and my pals will all have put bets on it.”

“I’m just saying, I will be very surprised if you haven’t told me. But at least then I’ll know that we can keep things from each other. I can start picking what I can and can’t tell you.”

Stacey added: “I would never not tell you anything Joe.”

Reacting to the result, Stacey said: “I wish I could sing like Joss Stone. And you’d know if it was me I promise. One I can’t keep secrets and two I’d be a giant Fejka or a Daim bar.”

“At least Joe’s talking to me in time for tomorrow. You better have a big bouquet I’m telling you.”

Badger came in second place, and was unveiled as R&B singer Ne-Yo.

Earlier in the show, Robin came in third place, and was revealed to be Aston Merrygold from JLS.

