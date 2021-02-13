The winner of The Masked Singer has finally been revealed – and...

The winner of The Masked Singer has finally been revealed, and unmasked.

The finale aired on ITV and Virgin Media One this evening, with Sausage, Robin and Badger in the final three.

After battling it out one last time, Sausage was crowned the winner of the series, and unveiled as British singer Joss Stone.

Badger came in second place, and was unveiled as R&B singer Ne-Yo.

Earlier in the show, Robin came in third place, and was revealed to be Aston Merrygold from JLS.

The Masked Singer returned to our screens back in January, with twelve new celebrities hiding behind costumes.

The wacky reality show follows a group of masked stars, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game.

Stars who appeared on this year’s show include Sophie Ellis-Bextor as The Alien, Mel B as The Seahorse, Martine McCutcheon as The Swan, Glenn Hoddle as the Grandfather Clock, John Thompson as Bush Baby, Morten Harket as The Viking, Sir Lenny Henry as the Blob, Gabrielle as Harlequin, and Sue Perkins as The Dragon.