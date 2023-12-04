Josie Gibson’s I’m A Celeb ‘romance’ revealed – after shock flirtation

Josie Gibson’s “romance” on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been revealed, after a shock flirtation.

The This Morning host is one of nine campmates remaining in the Australian jungle.

The mum-of-one, who has a five-year-old son named Reggie-James, survived the first vote-off of the series, which saw Frankie Dettori become the first celeb to be eliminated.

According to The UK Sun, Josie has been engaging in some cheeky flirtation with the I’m A Celeb cameramen as she films outside of camp for trials.

The TV personality partook in the Stumbling Blocks challenge alongside Frankie on Saturday night.

A source said: “Josie had lots of fun filming the challenge.”

“She was flirting with the cameraman, that playful banter she has.”

“She told them how they all looked slim and tanned and was trying to connect with them,” the source continued.

“Josie was also asking them all about the site canteen and the kind of food they eat while working. She said she was desperate for a coffee.”

“She also said ‘only eight more sleeps til I get to see Reg’ and ‘I can’t wait to get out of here.'”

“It happens every year, in the third week the campmates all arrive on set for trials and challenges and start to look at you like you’re from another planet – you can tell they feel a million miles away from the real world.”