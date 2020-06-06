JLS star Aston Merrygold welcomes second child with fiancée Sarah Lou

Aston Merrygold and his fiancée Sarah Lou have welcomed their second child.
Taking to Instagram, the JLS star announced the birth of their baby boy, Macaulay Shay.
Posting a black-and-white picture of their newborn’s hand, the 32-year-old wrote: “Macaulay Shay Merrygold 12:52pm 5/6/2020.”
Friends and fans were quick to congratulate the couple on their new arrival.
Rochelle Humes, who is married to Aston’s bandmate Marvin, commented: “Angel boy 💙.”
Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon wrote: “Congratulations guys!!! Beautiful name too ❤️❤️❤️.”
And Kimberley Walsh commented: “Oohhhhh!!!!!! Yay!!!! It’s a little boy!!! How beautiful!!! ♥️♥️ So happy for you guys!”
Aston and Sarah are also parents to a son named Grayson Jax, who was born in January 2018.