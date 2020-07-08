Jess Glynne addresses backlash over her ‘discrimination’ claims – after being turned away from restaurant

The singer sparked serious backlash when she slammed a restaurant for refusing her entry

Jess Glynne has backtracked on claims she felt discriminated against when she was turned away from Sexy Fish restaurant in London on Monday night.

The singer sparked serious backlash on Tuesday when she slammed the restaurant for “pure discrimination”, after she was refused entry for wearing sportswear.

The 30-year-old was branded “privileged” as many argued that the incident was hardly an issue of discrimination, and that she should have respected the venue’s dress code.

Responding to the backlash in a video posted on Instagram, Jess said: “I feel I need to come on here and pull up on what I posted yesterday, I used the wrong word, discrimination, it wasn’t the right word, it was wrong but I wanna highlight the reason I posted what I did…”

“Basically all I wanted to say is it was very rude and disrespectful the way the Sexy Fish staff were towards me and my friend yesterday and I don’t believe anybody should be spoken to like that and that’s what I wanted to highlight,” she said.

“I’m so understanding of dress code and etiquette and I 100% understand – listen I have been turned away from numerous places in my life, that’s not a thing, that doesn’t bother me.”

“What I was trying to highlight was for them so they can better themselves, there’s ways of dealing with human beings and being respectful and having manners. Anyway let me know when it’s safe to come back out.”

In her original post, Jess shared a photo of her casual outfit, and wrote: “Dear @SexyFishLondon, I turned up to your restaurant looking like this and you looked me and my friend up and down and said no you can’t come in and your restaurant was EMPTY.”

“I then went to @amazonicolondon who greeted me and my friend with pure joy and we had a banging meal with wicked service.”

“@sexyfishlondon please check yourself if this is how you treat people cause it’s rude, off putting, embarrassing and most definitely not inviting.”

“We were made to wait and 2 members of staff came to look at us and make a decision based on our appearance. I think the attitude of your staff needs to change as that was pure discrimination. Thanks and bye,” she added.

