Kate Garraway reveals world famous celebrity reached out to her during husband’s coronavirus battle

Kate Garraway reveals world famous celebrity reached out to her during husband’s...

Kate Garraway has revealed that Elton John reached out to her, after her husband Derek was put into a coma after contracting COVID-19.

The Good Morning Britain host appeared on the show this morning to discuss Derek’s 100 day battle with the virus.

During her interview, Kate told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that she was shocked when Elton got in touch.

She said: “Elton John contacted me. It was so strange, he was like ‘Hi Kate, it’s Elton.'”

“I was like ‘Elton… John?’ It’s so strange, we do have a mutual friend, which I didn’t know about.”

“And because of all the work he does with the AIDS Foundation he was like, ‘What can I do to help? I know a bit about antiviral stuff. And I’m on board, I’m on board, I’ll try to help.'”

“He’s incredible. And I was so desperate. At this point it was really hard to communicate with the hospital, so I was like, ‘yes, yes, please help!'”

“I put the phone down and I was like, ‘I know this is extraordinary, but that was Elton John. And I think he’s going to help.'”

The presenter’s husband Derek has been in ICU since the end of March after contracting COVID-19, but the 52-year-old remains in a “desperate situation”.

Although Derek is technically free from the virus, the illness wreaked havoc on his body, and doctors have told Kate he may “never recover”.

