Billie Eilish’s parents considered sending her to therapy over her infatuation with Justin Bieber

The singer was obsessed with Justin when she was a young teen

Billie Eilish’s parents considered sending her to therapy over her infatuation with...

Billie Eilish’s parents, Maggie and Patrick, have revealed that they considered sending her to therapy over her infatuation with Justin Bieber.

The 18-year-old has previously spoken about her love for the pop singer – and how her room was once decorated with his posters.

Speaking on Billie’s Apple Music radio show, her mother Maggie opened up about her daughter’s obsession with Justin.

Maggie said: “I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy for how incredibly… you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber.”

“It was so intense, it caused you so much pain!” she continued.

Earlier in the episode, Maggie recalled the Bad Guy hitmaker crying en route to a dance studio while listening to Justin’s 2012 hit As Long As You Love Me.

“Driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song, sobbing, and then driving back and sobbing,” she explained.

“It was either Marina and the Diamonds or this, sobbing… Any Justin Bieber, but I just happen to remember this one really well, and the video, and Billie talking to me about it, and being excited that it was coming out and just crying and crying,” she added.

The Grammy winner got to meet the Canadian singer for the first time at Coachella last year.

The pair were seen sharing a hug following her debut performance at the festival.

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Ali Ryan sits down with Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, who reveals the real drama between the women on the show, and how she battled coronavirus on her wedding day.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve, which is now back open for bookings.