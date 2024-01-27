Jeremy Kyle announces birth of baby daughter

Jeremy Kyle has announced the birth of his baby daughter Iris Rose Victoria Kyle.

The 58-year-old is now the father of six children after his wife Vicky gave birth yesterday.

The television presenter shared a picture of himself on Instagram where he is proudly holding his new daughter in the delivery room.

Jeremy wrote: “She’s finally here… Iris Rose Victoria Kyle arrived today at 12.31pm weighing 7lb 6oz.. Mummy was absolutely incredible and we are just so blessed to have our beautiful new daughter 💗💗”

Jeremy revealed in September last year that his wife Victoria was pregnant with their second child.

The father-of-six also shared a sweet snap of Vicky in the hospital bed with their new daughter, alongside the caption: “So chilled like her Mummy 💗💗💗”

Speaking to The Sun in September last year, Jeremy said he and Victoria, whom he married in 2021, were “over the moon” to be welcoming another child early in 2024, adding his family would be “complete.”

The presenter who previously overcame testicular cancer, joked: “Yes, baby number six is incoming, I’m catching BoJo [Boris Johnson] up, to be honest!”

“Vic says I need to set up a side business by bottling it because I’m 58 and I’ve only got one testicle, but everyone knows that anyway.”

“It’s a baby girl, she’s due early next year, and we’re over the moon as our family is complete.”

Jeremy added: “The other kids are really happy, although my eldest Harriet thinks I need sectioning.

“I personally think it’s my late parents having a laugh from up above, to be honest.”

Harriet, 33, is Jeremy’s oldest child whom he shares with ex-wife Carla Germaine, along with Alice, 20, Ava, 18, and son Henry, 13.

The 58-year-old recently started a new job as co-host of Talk Today which launched on October 2nd.

Jeremy hosts the breakfast show alongside former Coronation Street Star Nicole Thorp, 34.

“When I got offered the new TalkTV breakfast show it was a no-brainer, because we’re not going to get any flippin’ sleep for the next two years anyway!”

Jeremy also shared: “I began my career on breakfast shows, so Talk Today feels like coming home.

“There’s something very special about being in the slot that sets the news agenda for the day. I’m hugely excited to be working with Nicola.”

“We have become great pals off camera, so it’ll be fantastic to bring that friendship to the show.”