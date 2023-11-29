Jeremy Clarkson shares heartbreaking health update

Jeremy Clarkson has shared a heartbreaking health update – revealing that he is at risk for developing dementia.

The former Top Gear presenter was reportedly recently told by his doctor that he needs hearing aids after he experienced severe hearing loss.

The 63-year-old has now revealed that he is at “double risk” of getting dementia.

Jeremy told The Sunday Times: “This has been going on for 12 years and, being a tolerant sort of guy, I’ve coped.”

“But I was told after my most recent medical that hearing loss will double the chance of me catching dementia.”

“My brain is having to use a huge amount of computing power trying to fill in the bits of speech it hasn’t been able to hear.”

The TV presenter told the publication that he has been experiencing major blanks in conversations.

The MailOnline have reported that acccording to the NHS, mild hearing loss doubles the risk of developing dementia, moderate hearing loss triples the risk while severe hearing loss can increase the risk by five times.

The website states that hearing aids can help to reduce the risk and impact of dementia.

in light of this, Jeremy said his doctor gave him “very snazzy and incredibly clever” hearing aids as a solution to the problem.