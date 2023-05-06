Janice Dickinson quits I’m A Celebrity… South Africa after being seen by medical team

Janice Dickinson has quit I’m A Celebrity… South Africa after being seen by the medical team.

In Monday night’s episode, the campmates will be informed that the former supermodel tripper in camp as she was walking to long drop during the night.

She was seen by the on site medical team, and as a precaution she was taken to the local hospital for further tests.

I’m A Celeb producers took the precautionary measure not to send Janice back into the African savannah.

On Monday night, her campmate Helen Flanagan will read a heartfelt message she left for her campmates, who she called her “new BFFs”.

Upon her exit, Janice said: “My experience in camp on the complete whole was transformation. I feel that some epiphany came over me after I ate that food trial. That I was able to do it for other people instead of doing it for myself.”

“I wasn’t doing it for the sake of ‘Janice is winning a trial’, it really was to put food on the table for the other camp mates. That’s why I was finally able to see the glory of these trials.”