Jamie Laing reveals how Mark Wright once ‘saved his life’ on a boozy night out

Jamie Laing has revealed Mark Wright once “saved his life” on a boozy night out in London.

The former Made In Chelsea star made the confession on the latest episode of his BBC Sounds podcast with Spencer Matthews.

During the episode, Spencer received a voice note from Mark, recalling the time he saved Jamie from being hit by a double-decker bus about 10 years ago.

Mark said: “You were there to witness it, Spencer. And yes, Jamie I will keep reminding you about this for the rest of your life…”

“All I can see is that red double-decker bus. As Al Pacino said, life is about inches. One inch the other way you were splattered across the front of that bus like one of those teddy bears lorry drivers stick on the front.”

“But the Wright-ster… not super-star, superhero… stopped that happening.”

Jamie confirmed Mark’s story was true, and said: “To listeners who don’t know this, Spen and I went for drinks with Mark Wright and a couple of mates about 10 years ago…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Laing (@jamielaing)

“I was talking to Mark, walking across the road, and Mark grabbed me and pulled me back by my jacket, and a bus went streaming past,” he recalled.

“Mark Wright saved me from being hit by a bus! And to this day he reminds me all the time.”

“But I am forever in Mark Wright’s favour for saving my life. He saved my life!”

Spencer then added: “Mark Wright the superhero, who’d have thought it?”