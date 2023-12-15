James Haskell claims he ‘doesn’t have a pot to p*** in’ as he jokes about Chloe Madeley split

James Haskell claimed he “doesn’t have a pot to p*** in” as he joked about his split from Chloe Madeley on stage this week.

The couple secretly split in September after five years of marriage, just 13 months after welcoming their first child together, a daughter named Bodhi.

According to MailOnline, the 38-year-old made a number of comments about their breakup on the live version of his podcast The Good, The Bad and The Ugly in Bath on Friday.

Joined by co-hosts Mike Tindall and Alex Payne, the former rugby union player reportedly asked the audience not to record anything as he was “in the papers enough at the moment”.

James said: “Please don’t film it, post it up on social media. What happens now is that whatever I say goes out of my mouth and into your own personal filters.

“And some of you, [you may] have had a bit of a troubled childhood, or get offended very easily.

“I don’t want you to reflect on what I say and think you’re offended and then posting that up. Because I need the cash because I am about to lose half of it. It’s true. That is if she can find it…”

“I always forget where I put it – the Cayman Islands, Switzerland. No, at the moment I haven’t got a pot to p**s in.”

James and Chloe first met in 2014, and tied the knot in December 2018.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in February 2022, and welcomed a baby girl named Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell that August.

In a statement announcing their split in October, Chloe said: “James and I mutually decided separate at the end of September, 2023.”

“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand.”

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time.”

“Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”

In a statement shared later, James: “It’s with a lot of sadness I write this post, but unfortunately, in the world we live in, it has to be done.”

“My priority is my daughter’s and Chloe’s happiness and security. For that reason, I won’t be commenting any further.”