James Corden reveals the REAL reason he didn’t want to reunite One Direction

James Corden has revealed the real reason he didn’t want to reunite One Direction on The Late Late Show.

Over the years, rumours have sporadically swirled that the fivesome have been set to reunite.

The latest rumour, which went viral, was that Zayn, Harry, Louis, Liam and Niall would reunite for the final episode of The Late Late Show – whom they have always been good friends with.

To fans’ dismay, the five-strong boyband didn’t reunite on Thursday night, and James has since revealed the reason he didn’t ask them to.

Speaking to Roman Kemp on Capital FM, the dad-of-three said: “We love One Direction. I’m a huge fan, personally and professionally, of that whole band.”

“And I actually think, if we’re being completely honest with ourselves, when the day comes for them to reform – or just be seen together – it shouldn’t be in a four of five minute segment on a late night talk show.”

“It should be an hour-long doc, followed by a tour, followed by an album…”

“So we just knew that we had to be very, very quick to say ‘no no, no, I promise you this isn’t – this isn’t gonna happen,” James continued.

Although One Direction didn’t reunite on the final episode of The Late Late Show, Harry finally addressed reunion rumours.

During the final game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, the singer was asked whether there would ever be a One Direction reunion, to which he replied: “I would never say never to that. If there was a time when we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, then I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

James responded: “I’m taking that as a yes!”

The fan-favourite boyband were formed on the seventh season of The X Factor, which aired on ITV in 2010.

While Matt Cardle ultimately won the programme, One Direction went on to become one of the best-selling boybands of all time.

During their time together, One Direction released five albums, went on four world tours, and starred in their own movie – before they went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.

One year prior, Zayn sensationally left the band to pursue a solo career.