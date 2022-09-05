Jake Quickenden shares first glimpse of his Ibiza wedding to Sophie Church

Jake Quickenden has shared the first glimpse of his Ibiza wedding to Sophie Church.

The couple, who share a son named Leo, tied the knot in front of their closest friends and family on the Spanish island on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, the former X Factor star posted a photo of his left hand holding Sophie’s pearl embellished wedding veil.

The photo was taken after the pair exchanged vows, as Jake had a new gold band on his ring finger.

The 34-year-old also shared how they paid tribute to his late brother and father on their wedding day.

Jake posted a photo of an empty seat at the ceremony, which held a sign that said: “We know you would be here today if heaven weren’t so far away.”

The singer also wore the same quote on a medal that was pinned to his suit lapel, alongside photos of his dad and brother.

Jake proposed to Sophie during a trip to Greece in August 2021, after three years of dating.

Alongside their 19-month-old son Leo, Sophie also has a son named Freddie from a past relationship.

