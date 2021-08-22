Jake Cornish hits back at claims he was ‘playing a game’ on Love Island

Jake Cornish has hits back at claims he was “playing a game” on Love Island.

Prior to his exit from the show, viewers and fellow Islanders questioned the 24-year-old’s motives in the villa, accusing him of not being “genuine” with Liberty Poole.

After the couple split, they decided to leave the villa together on Friday night, with Jake now defending his actions on the show.

Explaining his decision to quit the show to The Mirror, the water engineer said: “I’ve just got to be true to myself – if I was trying to have a game plan, I think I’d still be there, I wouldn’t have left.”

“Actions speak for themselves. I’ve stepped aside from the people who have got something good going, let them enjoy their moment.”

“It was time for myself and Liberty to basically step aside from all the couples that are moving forward. It was kind of sucking the energy out of them.”

“I don’t want another couple to get voted out and me and Lib are still in there. I’d feel awful that they’ve gone when they are a couple and a real couple who are together, and me and Lib aren’t anything no more. It wouldn’t be fair.”

Jake insisted he would’ve split the £50k cash prize with Liberty if they won the show, saying: “There’s no way I’d keep that to myself. My whole journey has been Lib.”

“Lib would have shared it. She only sees good in people, she only sees positive. She hasn’t got a bad bone in her body. So 100% sure she would have shared it because our ­journey was together.”

Jake also shut down claims he was “trying to change” Liberty, saying: “It’s not a nice feeling to think that things I’ve said is coming across that I’m trying to make someone change.”

“I’m not. Liberty is Lib. That’s the girl I fell in love with. I’m not trying to change her.” Jake revealed he and Liberty “ended on very good terms”, and said he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of them getting back together. He said: “Will it go strong again on the outside? Who knows? Definitely we’ll keep in contact.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.