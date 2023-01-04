Jacqueline Jossa addresses rumours she’s set to return to EastEnders

Jacqueline Jossa has addressed rumours she’s set to return to EastEnders.

The actress joined the show as Lauren Branning back in 2010, and exited the soap eight years later.

The 30-year-old returned to Albert Square at the end of 2022, reprising her role as Lauren to attend Dot Cotton’s funeral.

Jacqueline took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to thank fans for their “lovely” messages following her return to the soap, but insisted she is not planning on reprising her role full-time.

She wrote: “Just been inundated with people being lovely, but thinking I’m coming back to EastEnders full time, I don’t know if something has been taken out of an interview or been completely made up but either way I’m just shutting down any rumours or stories.”

“I am not on the way back the the square full time, it’s not in talks, I 100 have not confirmed a return. That’s also not me saying I would never go back, when and if the time is right, I would love to.”

Jacqueline added: “Hope you’re all okay. Like I have said many times and continue to say, Eastenders is the best job ever and was an honour for the 8 years.”

“As of right now, I am not going back atm thanks so much for all the excited DM’s and phone calls and texts.. sorry lol.”

It comes after a source told The Sun: “Jacqueline hugely enjoyed reprising her role as Lauren for Dot’s funeral. EastEnders was a huge part of her life and she absolutely loves her character.”

“She had a conversation with EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw when she was back filming and made it clear she would be up for Lauren returning to Walford.”