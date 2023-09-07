Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner share first photos of their newborn baby

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner have shared the first photos of their newborn baby.

The comedian and the model, who have been dating for over two years, welcomed their first child together earlier this week.

Jack took to Instagram on Wednesday to share sweet snaps of his baby in the hospital, and wrote: “Well this just happened!”

“Utterly overwhelming and joyous in ways I couldn’t have even imagined. In awe of my partner @roxyhorner who has been amazing throughout this journey and is going to be the greatest mum ever.”

“So excited to have started a family of my own. Having vowed I’d never be that guy I am now 100% going to be the parent that shows everyone endless pictures of their kid. I also wore skechers to hospital, I think I must accept I am a full blown dad now.”

“Name wise after this weekend I think ‘rice, rice, baby’ has a nice ring to it,” the new dad joked.

Roxy also shared photos of her newborn, and captioned the post: “The love of my life 💜”

Jack and Roxie are living in a £17.5million, five-bedroom home in London’s Notting Hill.

The couple also share a dog named Coco.