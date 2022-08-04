ITV address claims they had ‘secret deals’ with talent agencies over Love Island contestants’ representation

ITV have denied claims that staff arranged “secret deals” with talent agencies to represent Love Island contestants, before they even entered the villa.

The Sun previously reported that the broadcaster had launched an internal investigation over concerns about two unnamed talent agencies.

The outlet claimed that the agencies in question sometimes approached future Love Island stars just hours after they were announced as a contestant – raising eyebrows as to whether they had been tipped off by ITV staff.

However, an ITV spokesperson has since told MailOnline that they don’t get involved in the Islanders’ talent representation – which is left entirely up to the contestants.

“We do not have financial arrangements in place with talent agents, nor do we have any involvement in which management applicants for the show are signed to,” they said.

“Once contestants have taken part in the show, as part of our ongoing duty of care and welfare process, we support those who do not have representation in finding suitable management but it is always at their discretion who they decide to sign with.”

It was also reported that up to eight talent agencies had expressed concerns to ITV that competing agencies had been given special treatment.

It was claimed one agency in particular repeatedly discovered Islanders identities, prior to the beginning of the series and signed them up.

When competing agencies flew to Majorca to pitch themselves to the contestants, they reportedly felt that decisions had already been made.

“In recent years there’s become a number of concerns that deals were a foregone conclusion and any lobbying was a waste of time and money,” a source said.

“That has led to suspicions someone is earning an extra bit of cash to point them to one of two ‘favoured’ agencies.”