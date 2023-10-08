Intruder broke into ITV Studios just DAYS before alleged murder plot against This Morning’s Holly Willoughby was revealed

An intruder broke into ITV Studios just DAYS before the alleged murder plot against This Morning’s Holly Willoughby was revealed.

Earlier this week, a 36-year-old man was arrested by police who allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” Holly.

It has since been revealed that one week prior, authorities were alerted when a man followed a young female employee into an elevator at the studios in White City, West London.

The man was apprehended by security personnel following the ITV security scare, triggered by the woman’s audible distress.

The incident occurred at 5.50am, just ten minutes before the scheduled 6am on-air appearance of Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid.

Lorraine Kelly was reportedly expected to arrive at the studios shortly after the occurrence.

Security supervisors at the West London studios, operated by BBC Studioworks, promptly contacted the police and an internal investigation is currently underway.

In response to the incident, ITV staff received an email from management instructing them to wear their identification passes at all times.

A source told The Sun: “A man snuck into the studios by following a junior female member of ITV staff into the lift, which took him right down to outside the This Morning offices.

“She was shaken and security escorted the man out. Clearly, what [allegedly] happened to Holly has also added to the sense of fear and distress among everyone at ITV.”

In a statement ITV said: “The isolated incident was swiftly dealt with by security. The safety of colleagues, on and off-screen, is always of the utmost importance and we have robust ­security measures in place. No ITV daytime show was on air.”

On Wednesday of this week, Gavin Plumb was arrested after his alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly was uncover.

The security guard appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday accused of offences – including soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

It has been reported that Mr Plumb was found in possession of weapons and had contacted a hitman in the US to kill Holly – who is now under police protection.

He spoke only to confirm his name and address, and has been remanded in custody and will appear before the city’s crown court on November 3.