Inside the former home of Liam Reardon and Millie Court – which is back on the market

Millie Court has moved out of the £1 million Essex home she shared with Liam Reardon, following their split.

The former couple shot to fame after winning the 2021 series of the hit dating show.

However, the pair called time on their relationship back in July.

Following their split, Millie remained in their joint Essex home while Liam moved into his own apartment; however, the 25-year-old has since moved out in an attempt to get a “fresh start”.

The £1 million home, which they moved into on November 6, 2021, is now back on the market.

The property boasts four bedrooms, and will cost the next resident an eye-watering £3,600 per month.

The apartment, which has been advertised unfurnished, comes with two parking spaces and scenic views of Epping forest.

The home also has a mirrored dining room, a breakfast bar in the kitchen and a large lounge which features a fireplace.

The apartment complex boasts impressive amenities including a sauna and gym.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Millie Court (@milliegracecourt)

Millie took to Instagram last week to explain her decision to move out of the apartment.

The Love Island winner wrote: “Touch down in the UK and back to reality. Got a busy weekend ahead as today is my last day in this lovely home 🥺.”

“I have enjoyed living here so much and have so many wonderful memories here and I’m really sad to be leaving. But it’s time to move on and have a fresh start 🤍.”

Millie continued: “New beginnings for me, exciting things planned and a couple little secrets that will soon unfold as we head into the new year. Things only looking up from here 🙏✨.”

Millie shared the news of her and Liam’s split on her Instagram story back in July.

She wrote: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated 😢 💔 it’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now.”

“Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Love, Millie ❤️.”

Liam added: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Millie and I wanted to share with you that we have sadly separated 😢. Honestly so gutted. But thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.”

“Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year we’ve been so lucky to both come into each other’s lives.”

“We both will continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Again I just want to thank you all for supporting us on what’s been an incredible journey. X”