Inside Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s lavish wedding rehearsal

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo are set to tie the knot today in Seville, Spain.

The Made in Chelsea stars officially wed at a registry office in Chelsea last month.

The fan-favourite couple kicked off their wedding weekend celebrations on Friday night with a lavish rehearsal.

In a sweet snap shared to Instagram, Jamie and Sophie looked loved up as they posed on the grounds of Sotogrande – the largest privately owned residential development in Andalusia.

The photo was captioned: “We’re getting married tomorrow.”

The blonde beauty donned a white minidress with a bow on the back, accessorising the look with some pearl earrings and a matching handbag.

Sophie recently revealed more about the star-studded guest list for her Seville wedding to Jamie.

“Well, Spencer [Matthews] is the MC at our wedding in Spain, so he’s front and centre,” she said.

“Millie Mackintosh is coming, Caggie Dunlop, Jack Whitehall, Ruby Adler, Liv Bentley, Emily Blackwell, Lottie Moss, Alex Mytton, Proudlock, the whole crew!”

The reality star also revealed her ex Sam Thompson will be in attendance with his girlfriend Zara McDermott.

Sophie and Sam dated for six months back in 2018, before she struck up a romance with Jamie while filming Made in Chelsea in Croatia.

Sam and Jamie famously fell out over Sophie, but the pair have since patched up their friendship.

Sophie said: “Sam Thompson is coming with Zara. I don’t even think about it… obviously he’s really close with Jamie and I don’t really… definitely that was a long time ago in the past… thankfully he’s the only ex coming! I don’t think any of Jamie’s are…”

“Sam will be there and we’re going to be surrounded by our best friends and we can’t wait.”

Speaking about the plans for their second wedding, the bride revealed: “It’s a three-day event and we have a pool party on the second day. It has been a lot to organise… bloody hell.”

“It’s all coming together now. The seating plan was signed off yesterday, which was hellish to do when you have 200 wedding guests.”