Inquest reveals tragic details surrounding the death of James Morrison’s wife Gill Catchpole

An inquest into the death of James Morrison’s wife Gill Catchpole has revealed the tragic details surrounding her passing.

The 45-year-old was found dead at their home in Gloucestershire last Friday.

The couple shared two children together – Elsie, 15, and Ada Rose, 5.

An inquest into her death today revealed that Gill was tragically discovered by James, after he had been contacted by a friend who had struggled to gain access to their home.

According to The Sun, a post mortem gave her provisional cause of death as ligature suspension.

Police have said they are satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Gill’s death.

The full inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

James is understood to be “devastated” over the death of his wife.

The British singer is best-known for his hit single, Broken Strings.

Gill ran a successful café, called the Cotswold Sandwich Box, in the village the family lived in.

Locals have described James and Gill as a “lovely couple”.

The café was seen to be closed on Saturday afternoon and police cars were seen outside.

A local told the newspaper: “The whole village is in complete shock at what has happened.

“Gill was a lovely woman and they were a beautiful family.”