I’m A Celeb star Owen Warner’s dating history – including a Geordie Shore star and actress

Owen Warner is one of the stars of this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 23-year-old is best known for playing Romeo Nightingale in the popular Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

In a conversation with his campmates Mike Tindall and Babatúndé Aléshé on Monday’s episode of the show, the actor revealed he is currently single.

But who has he dated in the past?

Owen struck up a romance with his Hollyoaks co-star Stephanie Davis in 2019, with the couple moving in together just one month later.

During their whirlwind relationship, Owen reportedly became a father figure to Stephanie’s son Caben – who she shares with her ex .

However, the soap stars called it quits just nine months later, leaving Stephanie “heartbroken”.

A source told the Sun at the time: “Stephanie and Owen have decided to split after weeks of trying to work through their differences.”

“They decided to end it today and Steph is insisting there’s no going back. She couldn’t be more devastated as she saw a real future with Owen, particularly as he’s been a father figure to Caben.”

“Steph is absolutely heartbroken and devastated it’s over – she wanted to be with Owen forever and now all of a sudden she’s mourning the loss of him in her and Caben’s lives.”

Owen struck up a brief romance with celebrity makeup artist Lana Jenkins after his split from Stephanie, but the pair eventually went their separate ways.

The actor went public with Apprentice star Camila Ainsworth early last year, but their relationship was short-lived.

A source told The Sun in May: “Owen and Camilla have quietly split and aren’t dating any longer. When they first met they got on like a house on fire and it seemed to be going really well.”

“But recently they had been arguing and decided that they should part ways. It was nothing dramatic and was very much mutual. Owen and Camilla both wish each other well. It just didn’t work out.”

Owen’s last public relationship was with Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry, who he started dating in May last year.

At the time, Chloe gushed the Hollyoaks heartthrob “would be the perfect husband”, describing him as a “Greek God”.

But just days after going public with their relationship, the couple decided to part ways.

Confirming their breakup via her Instagram Stories at the time, Chloe wrote: “Getting a lot of messages asking if me and Owen are together.”

“Just to clarify I am SINGLE we just live very different lifestyles and it’s just not the right time at the moment…What will be will be…”

“Also I’m very grateful to have had some amazing memories with the boy, amazing person inside and out.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here continues tonight at 9:15pm on Virgin Media One and ITV.