I’m A Celeb 2023: Tony Bellew ‘absolutely furious’ over loosing trial

Tony Bellew was reportedly furious after loosing the Bushtucker trial on Friday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The professional boxer was announced as a late entrant on the show alongside jockey Frankie Dettori, earlier this week.

Prior to his entry to the Australian jungle, it was reported that the show would be the athlete’s toughest challenge yet.

On Friday night’s show, the 40-year-old became visibly outraged after learning he had lost out on the Breakfast of Champions in a last-minute defeat by Frankie Dettori and the rival Home Team.

As hosts Ant and Dec revealed the results, Tony could be heard shouting: “That is a load of b***ocks.”

The MailOnline has reported that after the show came off the air, Dec had said that the star was “absolutely furious” over the results.

The 48-year-old presenter said: “He was like, ‘That’s not right. They’re doing that because they want to see a fat man starve!'”

In one challenge called Handball last night, Tony and Nick Pickard went up against Frankie and First Dates star Fred Sirieix.

During the challenge, Tony kept declaring his team was 100 points ahead already and was bound to win.

He came out smiling and exclaimed, “There’s no question that we won,” then returned to his camp and told them they would be enjoying a meal soon.

However, Frankie’s team emerged victorious, leaving the boxer visibly shocked having just told the hosts: “You think I lost to them? Are you serious?”