Fans spotted the pair had left each other flirty comments on Instagram

Hugo Hammond shuts down rumours linking him to former Love Island contestant

Hugo Hammond has shut down rumours linking him to former Love Island contestant Francesca Allen.

The PE teacher was dumped from the dating show last week alongside Casa Amor contestant Amy Day, and the pair ended their romance after an awkward exit interview.

After landing back in the UK, Hugo shared a photo of himself in the airport to his Instagram to thank his fans for their support on his Love Island journey – and 2019 contestant Francesca commented on the post.

She wrote: “👏👏 “, and Hugo replied: “xxx”.

The 24-year-old appeared on ITV’s Lorraine, and spoke to the host’s stand-in Christine Lampard about the romance rumours.

Christine said: “You’re still obviously looking for love. Lots of rumours already, this is what happens when you come out of the island. Suddenly someone spots that somebody has liked something on Instagram, they’ve slid into DMs and you’re a new couple and you haven’t even realised.”

“But Francesca Allen has apparently been making contact. What is happening there?”

Hugo replied with a laugh: “Nothing there, that was just a comment on an Instagram so unfortunately yeah, just speculation.”

“But my DMs have been rather full since leaving the show so maybe I’ll have more luck on the outside world than I did inside the villa.”

It comes after Hugo poked fun at claims he went on Love Island for a “free lads holiday”, after failing to maintain a lasting romance with any of the girls.

Taking to TikTok on Tuesday, he shared a video of him dancing, along with the caption: “Not me getting a free 6 week all inclusive lads holiday in the Love Island villa.”

He added: “THIS IS A JOKE – I gave it my all for love!! You lot just love bantering me about it.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.